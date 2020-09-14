Analysts Set Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $20.18

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.18.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,949. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 247.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 623.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the first quarter worth $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 89.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 153.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.