Analysts Set Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT at $194.25

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $260.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

SRPT traded up $9.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,888. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

