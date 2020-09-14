Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $119.17

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 44,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 67,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,667. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

