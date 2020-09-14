Analysts Set Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target at $11.25

Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritone by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 200,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. 9,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.