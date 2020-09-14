Analyzing Noble (NYSE:NE) and Valaris (NYSE:VALPQ)

Noble (NYSE:NE) and Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of Noble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Noble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Noble has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valaris has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble $1.31 billion 0.78 -$700.59 million ($1.52) -2.68 Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Noble. Noble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Noble and Valaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble 10 0 0 0 1.00 Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00

Noble presently has a consensus price target of $1.38, suggesting a potential downside of 66.30%. Valaris has a consensus price target of $0.06, suggesting a potential downside of 26.83%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Noble.

Profitability

This table compares Noble and Valaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble -126.73% -11.86% -4.78% Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57%

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

