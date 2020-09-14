Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE:FINS opened at $16.82 on Monday. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95.

