Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.88 on Monday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

