Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

AIF opened at $12.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.