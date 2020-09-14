Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Short Interest Up 236.8% in August

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,680,000 shares, a growth of 236.8% from the August 15th total of 23,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $112.00 on Monday. Apple has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $1,941.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.44.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $621,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,463 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $127,410,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $87.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Apple from $97.50 to $111.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

