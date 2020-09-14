Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.57. Aptorum Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 315 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Aptorum Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Aptorum Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:APM)

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a range of therapeutic and diagnostic technologies to treat unmet medical needs. It focuses on developing various drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions in neurology, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, oncology, and other disease areas.

