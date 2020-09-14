AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 296,293 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,541,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,293 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $77,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.03.

C stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $51.78. 470,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,590,922. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

