AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,887,555 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $85,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $456,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161,674 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,918,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the second quarter worth approximately $25,537,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,755,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carnival from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Carnival from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

NYSE CCL remained flat at $$17.69 during trading hours on Monday. 450,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,062,434. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.94. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.