AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 625,566 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,255,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,566 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $88,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth $819,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 40.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 55,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Shares of NYSE HFC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.52. 64,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,196. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

