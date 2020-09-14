AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $94,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,113. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.