AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 90,856 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Acuity Brands worth $71,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $48,759,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 701,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,180,000 after purchasing an additional 363,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after purchasing an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,332,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 929.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after buying an additional 233,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.38. 2,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $776.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

