AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 842,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of TE Connectivity worth $90,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $5,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,236. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

