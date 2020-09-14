AQR Capital Management LLC Has $68.93 Million Stock Position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,325,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734,989 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $68,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 18,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419,245 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 9,949,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,523,000 after buying an additional 5,520,699 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,656,000 after buying an additional 1,825,297 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,022,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,041 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 292,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,488. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

