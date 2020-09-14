AQR Capital Management LLC Has $70.96 Million Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1,924.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of NRG Energy worth $70,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 24,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,650. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

