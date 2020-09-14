AQR Capital Management LLC Has $72.16 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,494,224 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Synchrony Financial worth $72,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after buying an additional 6,490,181 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after buying an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

