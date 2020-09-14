AQR Capital Management LLC Has $75.88 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 173,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Deckers Outdoor worth $75,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $208.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.13.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,403.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 12,368 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,260,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,032 shares of company stock worth $7,468,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK traded up $2.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,554. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. The business had revenue of $283.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.52 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.