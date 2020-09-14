AQR Capital Management LLC Has $76.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Duke Energy worth $76,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,914. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.22.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.