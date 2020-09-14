AQR Capital Management LLC Has $83.48 Million Holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,727 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $83,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,744,000 after buying an additional 7,043,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,971,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,555,000 after buying an additional 4,008,563 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $297,628,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 194.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,494,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,873,000 after buying an additional 2,307,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 142.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,412,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,288,000 after buying an additional 2,003,682 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.13.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.22. 19,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.36. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $106.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.45 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

