AQR Capital Management LLC Has $91.22 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $91,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,292 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 34,692 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 193,995 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $18,060,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,621 shares of company stock worth $8,373,428. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.04. 43,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $114.19. The company has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

