AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Cintas worth $90,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cintas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 152.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 19,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $7.52 on Monday, hitting $328.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,180. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.73. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

