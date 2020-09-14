AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 970,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360,625 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $73,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,008,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.03. 7,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

