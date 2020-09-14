AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Masco worth $86,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,382,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,334,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489,012 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Masco by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,488,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after buying an additional 1,769,128 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter worth $58,967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Masco by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,248,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Masco by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,773,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,285 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.01. 26,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,285. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Masco from $38.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

In other Masco news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 46,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $2,641,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

