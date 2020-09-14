AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,557,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,614,143 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.59% of Avnet worth $70,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Avnet by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,768,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,588,000 after buying an additional 214,946 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 667,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avnet by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avnet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 249,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Longbow Research upgraded Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

AVT traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.23. 3,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,999. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet (NYSE:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.