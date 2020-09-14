AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,309 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $69,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.38. 12,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,763. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

