AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 137,131 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,131 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of Henry Schein worth $87,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.20. 8,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

