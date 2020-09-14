AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 177,690 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 889,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,690 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $76,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after acquiring an additional 662,708 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,452,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,392,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,200,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,563,000 after purchasing an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Shares of RBC stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $97.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,466. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.32 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $43,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $378,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.