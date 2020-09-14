AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 190,677 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190,677 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $77,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 91.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 214.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 318.0% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,394 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 94.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 16,499 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,261. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

