AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 290,349 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290,349 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Northrop Grumman worth $97,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,060,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.80.

NYSE NOC traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.72. 5,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,345. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.