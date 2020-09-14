AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 348,590 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348,590 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of Williams-Sonoma worth $72,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,360,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,250. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,292. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

