AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 596,129 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 596,129 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Darden Restaurants worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 63.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRI traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.13. The stock had a trading volume of 23,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,391. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

