AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,326 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $79,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.54.

SPGI traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $354.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,287. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.85 and its 200-day moving average is $309.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $330,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.