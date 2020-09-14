Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AQST opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $8,505,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 95,381 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Read More: Compound Interest

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.