Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Short Interest Update

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 59.9% from the August 15th total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis increased their price objective on Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Arcimoto stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.83. 13,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,547. The company has a market cap of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $8.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcimoto news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

