Ardagh Group SA (ARD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 1st

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Ardagh Group has a dividend payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ardagh Group to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.56. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

