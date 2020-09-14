ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $147.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $149.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.87.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.