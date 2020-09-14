Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $83,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Assurant by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 103.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Assurant by 26.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.72. 3,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

