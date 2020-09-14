Augur Price Hits $16.88 (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Augur has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $16.88 or 0.00157696 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Poloniex and AirSwap. Augur has a market capitalization of $185.64 million and $12.06 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00294102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00113832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01529987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00202505 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitBay, Bitsane, Liqui, ChaoEX, Zebpay, LATOKEN, BX Thailand, GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC, AirSwap, Cryptopia, ABCC, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Kraken, Bithumb, IDEX, Livecoin, Crex24, Koinex, Gate.io, Upbit, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

