Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.55

Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.55 and last traded at C$4.55, with a volume of 92388 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.97.

Aurania Resources Company Profile (CVE:ARU)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship asset is the Lost Cities – Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.