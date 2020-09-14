AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,243.56.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $9.75 on Monday, hitting $1,244.20. 2,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,197.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,078.05. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total transaction of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $56,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

