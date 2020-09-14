Avast (LON:AVST) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avast (LON:AVST) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a GBX 530 ($6.93) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVST. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avast from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price (up from GBX 500 ($6.53)) on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 465 ($6.08) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 540.67 ($7.06).

Get Avast alerts:

Avast stock opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 560.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 481.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. Avast has a 1 year low of GBX 263.60 ($3.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Avast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.