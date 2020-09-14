Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Major Shareholder Sells $12,106,122.17 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,486,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 641,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 39.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,547,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 81.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,807,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,713,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,398,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 172.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,587 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.