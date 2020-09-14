B. Riley Boosts LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Price Target to $3.75

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for LightPath Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

LPTH opened at $2.35 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $60.78 million, a P/E ratio of 78.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

