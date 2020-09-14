B. Riley Boosts Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $33.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zumiez by 16.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,118 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,034 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $13,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Zumiez by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 735,458 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.