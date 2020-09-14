B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.02. 107,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884,342. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

