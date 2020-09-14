B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $818,000 Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,661,000 after purchasing an additional 85,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after buying an additional 227,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,514,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,106,000 after buying an additional 320,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,111,000 after buying an additional 73,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,229,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after buying an additional 127,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.