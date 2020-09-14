B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,727 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,059,378 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,680,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,137,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,402,875,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $949,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $584,551,000. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.61. 828,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,379,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.72) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

